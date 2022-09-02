Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $278,150,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,519,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

