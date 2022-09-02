Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,217 shares of company stock worth $43,644,685 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

