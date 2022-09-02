192,983 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FOX by 183.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

