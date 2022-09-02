Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 2.1 %

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.01. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

