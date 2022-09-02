D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $425.50 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

