Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 65,247 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 745.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,615. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.