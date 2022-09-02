Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.82 Million in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCNE opened at $9.75 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.