Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,917 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

