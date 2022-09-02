Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 19,709 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

