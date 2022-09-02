AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,066.31.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

