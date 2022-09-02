Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.10 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.