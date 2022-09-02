EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

