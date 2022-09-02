Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.89 Million Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 587.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.00. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

