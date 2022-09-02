Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

SRE stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

