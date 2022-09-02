D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,660 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,093 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWT. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $510.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

