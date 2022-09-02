Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of AME opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

