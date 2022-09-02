D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,882 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 274,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $16.17 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

