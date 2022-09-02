SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

