D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.69 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 298.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 183.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.4% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

