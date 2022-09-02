D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

