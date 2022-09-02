D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 512,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 248,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,992,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.