76,998 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance

DWAW stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

