D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 2.3 %

BIIB stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.