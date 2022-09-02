D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,903 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

