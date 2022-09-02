D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 27,743 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

