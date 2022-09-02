D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $14,374,230. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOW opened at $430.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.08 and its 200-day moving average is $493.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 473.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

