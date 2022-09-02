Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,367,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,905,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

