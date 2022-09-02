D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 832.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 456,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 265,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $24.99 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

