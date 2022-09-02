Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

