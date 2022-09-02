D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 964,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 83,085 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 157,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $703.66 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

