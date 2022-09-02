Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 191,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 453,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

