Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 38,676 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.5 %

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

