Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $991.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

