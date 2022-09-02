Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CACI International by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 56.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 55.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $276.85 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.