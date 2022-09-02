Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

NYSE ELV opened at $490.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

