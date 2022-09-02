D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 460 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $197.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

