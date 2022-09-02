D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.11 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.79. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.