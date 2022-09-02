Pitcairn Co. Sells 205 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,859,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $125.39 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

