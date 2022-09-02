Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 2,415 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

