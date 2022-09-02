Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Heska worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heska by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $970.25 million, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

