Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Alphabet comprises 33.3% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

