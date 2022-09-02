Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

HCA opened at $199.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

