Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Winmark worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 118.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Winmark by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 78.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

Winmark Price Performance

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $213.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.63. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

