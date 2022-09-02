Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Incyte by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $20,169,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Incyte by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 495,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 266,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

