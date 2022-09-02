Pitcairn Co. Sells 983 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after buying an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,876.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 43,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.