iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

