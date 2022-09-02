Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

