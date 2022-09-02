Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.