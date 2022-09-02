Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.81 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

