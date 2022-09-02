D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,042 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DNP opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.