D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,042 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
DNP opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
